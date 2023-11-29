Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 29, 2023 / 12:42 PM

Mysterious tar balls wash up on New Jersey beaches

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the origins of mysterious tar balls washing up on beaches in Long Branch and Monmouth.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Monmouth County officials said tar balls of various sizes and shapes have been found along the Jersey Shore in recent days, but experts have thus far been unable to identify their origins.

Advertisement

Tar balls are created when crude oil on the surface of the ocean gets formed into balls by wind and waves. The balls are sometimes created by oil spills, but can also result from natural oil seeps.

Investigators conducted a fly-over on Tuesday, but were unable to identify any oil on the surface of the water.

Beach visitors are being advised to avoid contact with the balls.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New Yorkers treated to 'reverse Manhattanhenge' sunrise
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
New Yorkers treated to 'reverse Manhattanhenge' sunrise
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- New Yorkers were treated to an annual spectacle Wednesday morning known as "reverse Manhattanhenge," when the sunrise aligns with the borough's street grid.
Police wrangle loose cow next to Saskatchewan highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police wrangle loose cow next to Saskatchewan highway
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Saskatchewan responded to an "udderly bizarre call for service" and ended up wrangling an escaped cow.
Indian woman has the longest hair in the world
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Indian woman has the longest hair in the world
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A 46-year-old Indian woman who hasn't had a haircut since the age of 14 earned a world record when her tremendous tresses were measured at 7 feet and 9 inches long.
Husky rescued from Kentucky storm drain
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Husky rescued from Kentucky storm drain
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Kentucky came to the rescue of a husky that somehow managed to get himself stuck in a storm drain.
Sanitation workers dig through 20 tons of trash to find lost wedding ring
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Sanitation workers dig through 20 tons of trash to find lost wedding ring
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Sanitation workers in New Hampshire went digging through 20 tons of trash to locate a resident's lost wedding ring.
Friend's advice leads Mass. man to $2 million lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Friend's advice leads Mass. man to $2 million lottery prize
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man said a friend's advice to "go big or go home" led to his winning a $2 million lottery jackpot.
Private island in Florida Keys listed for $2.5 million
Odd News // 1 day ago
Private island in Florida Keys listed for $2.5 million
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A Florida Keys private island that was once featured on an HGTV series is for sale with an asking price of $2.5 million.
Researchers find 'witch bottles' washed up on Texas beaches
Odd News // 1 day ago
Researchers find 'witch bottles' washed up on Texas beaches
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas researcher said "witch bottles" of unknown origin have been washing up on beaches along the state's Coastal Bend.
Running dad pushes five kids in a stroller for world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Running dad pushes five kids in a stroller for world record
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- An Idaho dad of quintuplets broke a Guinness World Record by pushing a stroller with five children inside a distance of 1 kilometer in 5 minutes and 34 seconds.
Large ram or goat shuts down recycling center in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Large ram or goat shuts down recycling center in England
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A recycling center in England was evacuated when an escaped goat or ram paid an unexpected visit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Venomous snake rescued from energy drink can
Venomous snake rescued from energy drink can
Private island in Florida Keys listed for $2.5 million
Private island in Florida Keys listed for $2.5 million
Researchers find 'witch bottles' washed up on Texas beaches
Researchers find 'witch bottles' washed up on Texas beaches
Lobster caught in Maine has two colors and two sexes
Lobster caught in Maine has two colors and two sexes
Baby geniuses: 2-year-old becomes youngest member of Mensa
Baby geniuses: 2-year-old becomes youngest member of Mensa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement