Nov. 29 (UPI) -- New Yorkers were treated to an annual spectacle Wednesday morning known as "reverse Manhattanhenge," when the sunrise aligns with the borough's street grid. Advertisement The reverse Manhattanhenge began at 6:59 a.m. Wednesday and lasted for several minutes as the sun rose over the city. The event is known as "reverse Manhattanhenge," as a similar event, known as Manhattanhenge, takes place in the summer when the sunset aligns with the street grid. Reverse Manhattanhenge happens twice a year, with the next one projected to take place on the morning of Jan. 11.