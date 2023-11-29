Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Kentucky came to the rescue of a husky that somehow managed to get himself stuck in a storm drain.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said officers responded to a neighborhood where multiple callers had reported a large dog trapped in a storm drain.

"Usually, we get ducklings that have fallen in a storm drain; cats will come and go to stay warm, but I've never had a dog stuck in a storm drain, Animal Care & Control Officer Jai Hamilton told WKYT-TV.

The department joked in a Facebook post that "the husky, named Sebastian, had always wanted to meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Sebastian was taken back to the city shelter and was later reunited with his owner.