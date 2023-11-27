Michigan store's scratch-off shortage earns lottery player $1 million

|Advertisement
"I stopped at the gas station to buy a few Daily 4 tickets," Hitchings said. "When I was checking out, I asked for the Win $100, $200 or $500 ticket, but they were sold out, so I got a Cashword Times 20 ticket instead."
Hitchings scratched off the barcode of her backup choice ticket and scanned it to see if it was a winner.
"I kept getting a message to file a claim at the lottery office, so I assumed their scanner was broken and went out to my car to scan it on the lottery app," she recalled.
The app had a surprise in store for Hitchings.
"When I scanned the ticket, confetti came up on the screen with a message saying I won $1 million. I went back into the store to show the worker and everyone in the store was so excited," she said. "Everywhere I go lately I have people stopping to congratulate me. It's a crazy and exciting feeling!"
Hitchings said she plans to use her winnings to take a trip to Alaska and invest.