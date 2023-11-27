Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 27, 2023 / 3:03 PM

Michigan store's scratch-off shortage earns lottery player $1 million

By Ben Hooper
Bonnie Hitchings won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought because a store was sold out of her preferred games. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Bonnie Hitchings won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought because a store was sold out of her preferred games. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman found a store being sold out of her favorite scratch-off lottery tickets to be a lucky turn of events when she scored a $1 million prize.

Bonnie Hitchings, 67, of Johannesburg, told Michigan Lottery officials she stopped at the Shell gas station on West Main Street in Gaylord to buy her lottery tickets.

Advertisement

"I stopped at the gas station to buy a few Daily 4 tickets," Hitchings said. "When I was checking out, I asked for the Win $100, $200 or $500 ticket, but they were sold out, so I got a Cashword Times 20 ticket instead."

Hitchings scratched off the barcode of her backup choice ticket and scanned it to see if it was a winner.

"I kept getting a message to file a claim at the lottery office, so I assumed their scanner was broken and went out to my car to scan it on the lottery app," she recalled.

The app had a surprise in store for Hitchings.

"When I scanned the ticket, confetti came up on the screen with a message saying I won $1 million. I went back into the store to show the worker and everyone in the store was so excited," she said. "Everywhere I go lately I have people stopping to congratulate me. It's a crazy and exciting feeling!"

Advertisement

Hitchings said she plans to use her winnings to take a trip to Alaska and invest.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Metal pole strikes driver's windshield on Colorado highway
Odd News // 46 minutes ago
Metal pole strikes driver's windshield on Colorado highway
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A Denver woman said she was lucky to escape injury or worse when a metal pole flew into the windshield of her car on the highway.
Baby geniuses: 2-year-old becomes youngest member of Mensa
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Baby geniuses: 2-year-old becomes youngest member of Mensa
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old Kentucky girl proved she has intelligence beyond her years by becoming the youngest-ever member of high-IQ society Mensa.
Deer crashes through window into TJ Maxx store in Maine
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Deer crashes through window into TJ Maxx store in Maine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Maine were called to a TJ Maxx where a deer had crashed through a window and was running loose through the store.
Lost dog found on Colorado mountain trail after nearly two months
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Lost dog found on Colorado mountain trail after nearly two months
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A Bernese mountain dog that escaped from her owner in a Colorado parking lot was found nearly two months later on a mountain trail.
Beach-goers rescue disoriented wallaby in the surf
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Beach-goers rescue disoriented wallaby in the surf
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Visitors to a Queensland, Australia, beach braved crocodile-infested waters to rescue a disoriented wallaby struggling in the surf.
Baboon throws mongooses by their tails
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Baboon throws mongooses by their tails
This baboon found itself at the wrong end of an angry mongoose family when he tried to steal their baby.
Lizard makes Kruger National Park campers' tent its new home
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Lizard makes Kruger National Park campers' tent its new home
A couple grows attached to a Rock Monitor that makes itself at home in their tent. During their 5-week stay at Satara, the charismatic lizard used the tent as a new shelter and brought endless wonder and amusement.
Unattended candy bag in back seat of car too sweet to pass up for Colorado bear
Odd News // 4 days ago
Unattended candy bag in back seat of car too sweet to pass up for Colorado bear
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a bear went into a parked car to steal a bag of peanut M&M's and left behind a smelly payment in the back seat.
Maryland man wins $1 million lottery prize in Florida
Odd News // 4 days ago
Maryland man wins $1 million lottery prize in Florida
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland man paying a visit to Florida found his trip paid for itself when he scored a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Human calculator breaks world record for counting letters in sentences
Odd News // 5 days ago
Human calculator breaks world record for counting letters in sentences
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Jordan man's speedy math skills earned him a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to mentally count letters in 10 sentences.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Baboon throws mongooses by their tails
Baboon throws mongooses by their tails
Clerk's mistake leads to big Michigan Lottery jackpot
Clerk's mistake leads to big Michigan Lottery jackpot
Unattended candy bag in back seat of car too sweet to pass up for Colorado bear
Unattended candy bag in back seat of car too sweet to pass up for Colorado bear
Human calculator breaks world record for counting letters in sentences
Human calculator breaks world record for counting letters in sentences
Lizard makes Kruger National Park campers' tent its new home
Lizard makes Kruger National Park campers' tent its new home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement