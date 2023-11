Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a bear went into a parked car to steal a bag of peanut M&M's and left behind a smelly payment in the back seat.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a video to social media showing an officer opening a car door to release the bear from inside the vehicle in Littleton.

"Get out of here bear! Hey," the officer yells.

The officer then filmed the inside of the vehicle, which had been ransacked by the bear. The seats were torn apart, trash was spread everywhere and the animal left a pile of poop behind in the back seat.

Officers said the bear was apparently drawn to the vehicle by an unattended bag of peanut M&M's.