Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 21, 2023 / 1:13 PM

Police find hair sticking out of vehicle's trunk belonged to mannequin

By Ben Hooper
Police in Christchurch, New Zealand, discovered reported hair hanging out from the back of a driver's trunk belonged to a mannequin head used for hairdresser training. Photo by Taken/Pixabay.com
Police in Christchurch, New Zealand, discovered reported hair hanging out from the back of a driver's trunk belonged to a mannequin head used for hairdresser training. Photo by Taken/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A New Zealand woman received a call from police after she was seen driving with a clump of hair hanging out of the trunk of her car that turned out to be a mannequin head.

Sophie Milne, 26, of Christchurch, said she hadn't realized the hair was hanging out from her trunk for about a week until she was called by police.

Advertisement

Police told Milne they had received multiple calls from concerned citizens who were worried about a potential person trapped in her trunk.

The hair turned out to belong to "Cher," a mannequin head Milne had used for hairdressing training. She said the hair must have been caught in the trunk opening for at least a week, as that was the last time she had opened the back of the vehicle.

"Generally speaking, we can say that we'd always rather people call police if they have any concerns about suspicious behavior or concerns for anyone's safety, so we can make inquiries," a police spokesperson told Stuff.co.nz. "We'd rather it turn out to be nothing than not be notified of something that needed police attention."

Ontario police had a similar sense of relief earlier this year when a dive team was summoned on a report of a body floating in a South Simcoe canal. The reported remains turned out to be a discarded mannequin.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

3.5-foot tegu lizard back home after wandering Texas streets
Odd News // 1 hour ago
3.5-foot tegu lizard back home after wandering Texas streets
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A 3.5-foot tegu lizard found wandering the streets of a Texas city was reunited with his family, who said they initially didn't even realize he had escaped.
Man tries to scare off birds, accidentally creates 'magpie god'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man tries to scare off birds, accidentally creates 'magpie god'
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A new South Wales, Australia, man attempted to keep birds away from his cat's food with a homemade owl sculpture, but "accidentally made a magpie god."
Wisconsin firefighter helps retrieve pet snake lost inside car
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Wisconsin firefighter helps retrieve pet snake lost inside car
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A rookie firefighter in Wisconsin came to the assistance of a local resident whose pet snake had gotten loose in the car and slithered up inside the passenger seat.
Florida deputies eject alligator from inside home
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Florida deputies eject alligator from inside home
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Florida home to remove a cold-blooded burglar -- an alligator.
Drone show breaks two world records in Florida
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Drone show breaks two world records in Florida
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A drone show company showed off its work at a Florida expo and broke two Guinness World Records in the process.
Fish escapes death twice in 1 second -- from bird, lizard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Fish escapes death twice in 1 second -- from bird, lizard
A fish escapes the beak of a bird and the teeth of a lizard all in a matter of seconds in Kruger National Park.
Pilot helps book return to library across the country
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pilot helps book return to library across the country
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Kansas library shared the story of a children's book that was returned to the facility after being found by a pilot at an Atlanta airport.
Indian woman with 38 teeth earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Indian woman with 38 teeth earns Guinness World Record
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old woman from India was awarded a Guinness World Record for the number of teeth in her mouth: 38.
Blue balls on British beaches originated from power plant
Odd News // 1 day ago
Blue balls on British beaches originated from power plant
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Thousands of mysterious blue rubber balls that washed up on British beaches in recent days originated from a power plant, officials said.
Loose llama corralled on busy Canadian highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose llama corralled on busy Canadian highway
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Canada's Ontario Provincial Police and Ministry of Transportation personnel came to the rescue of llama that escaped from its home and ended up running through traffic on a busy highway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fish escapes death twice in 1 second -- from bird, lizard
Fish escapes death twice in 1 second -- from bird, lizard
Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Blue balls on British beaches originated from power plant
Blue balls on British beaches originated from power plant
U.S. plumber bracing for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving
U.S. plumber bracing for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving
Indian woman with 38 teeth earns Guinness World Record
Indian woman with 38 teeth earns Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement