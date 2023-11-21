Man walks more than 34 feet on slackline while juggling knives

|Advertisement
"The day that I attempted this record was on World Circus Day and there was a community gathering of circus artists in Coronado," Yudkevich told GWR. "Everyone was pushing their limits and celebrating, and I decided to do a feat that would inspire my friends, as well as my students to push themselves further in their circus acts."
Yudkevich said he has been slackline juggling for about 12 years, and decided to try knives to add an extra level of danger to the experience.
"Because I am constantly training as a circus artist, I regularly do feats that others don't understand, but that I feel are quite safe performing," he said. "In this case, I've had over 12 years of daily practice in juggling and balancing to aid me."