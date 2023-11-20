View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santa Rosa Co Sheriff's Office (@santarosasheriff) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Florida home to remove a cold-blooded burglar -- an alligator. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home where a resident was seeking help removing the "unusual houseguest." Advertisement "Turns out, our deputies are now certified in Alligator Wrangling 101," the post said. The alligator was safely captured by the deputies and relocated to the Emerald Coast wildlife refuge. Read More Drone show breaks two world records in Florida Michigan store sells two big-winner lottery tickets in two months Pilot helps book return to library across the country