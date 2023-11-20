Trending
Nov. 20, 2023

Florida deputies eject alligator from inside home

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Florida home to remove a cold-blooded burglar -- an alligator.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home where a resident was seeking help removing the "unusual houseguest."

"Turns out, our deputies are now certified in Alligator Wrangling 101," the post said.

The alligator was safely captured by the deputies and relocated to the Emerald Coast wildlife refuge.

