View this post on Instagram

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Florida home to remove a cold-blooded burglar -- an alligator.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home where a resident was seeking help removing the "unusual houseguest."

Advertisement

"Turns out, our deputies are now certified in Alligator Wrangling 101," the post said.

The alligator was safely captured by the deputies and relocated to the Emerald Coast wildlife refuge.