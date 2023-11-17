Trending
Odd News
Nov. 17, 2023 / 4:02 PM

Puppy rescued from sewer pipe in Texas

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Water crews in Texas came to the rescue of a puppy that fell into a sewer main and became stranded in a pipe.

The San Antonio Water System said crews responded on Wednesday night when three puppies fell into the sewer main on Brunswick street on the South Side of the city.

Firefighters were able to pull two of the puppies to safety, but the third was stranded in a pipe out of their reach.

The SAWS crews used a camera to locate the puppy and nudge it about 10 feet at a time for 200 feet until it could be reached by rescuers.

The puppy, dubbed Pipa by rescuers, was taken to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

