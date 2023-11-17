Overdue book returned to England library after 45 years

|Advertisement
"When Woollies closed, she brought them all back (or so she thought) but whilst doing some sorting recently, she found it hiding," the library said in a Facebook post.
The book, Tolkien's World by Randel Helms, was 45 years overdue.
"Of course, we don't fine customers for late books at Blackpool Libraries, even if it's been decades," the post said. "So please rest assured, if you've been avoiding us because you lost a book back in 1976, we're not scary and you're not in trouble, we promise!"