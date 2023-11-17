Overdue book returned to England library after 45 years

A copy of "Tolkien's World" by Randel Helms was returned to Blackpool Libraries in England after 45 years. Photo courtesy of Blackpool Libraries/Facebook

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book was recently returned by an apologetic former patron who checked it out in 1976. Blackpool Libraries said the former patron told librarians she used to check books out in the 1970s, when she was working at a nearby Woolworth's store.

"When Woollies closed, she brought them all back (or so she thought) but whilst doing some sorting recently, she found it hiding," the library said in a Facebook post.

The book, Tolkien's World by Randel Helms, was 45 years overdue.

"Of course, we don't fine customers for late books at Blackpool Libraries, even if it's been decades," the post said. "So please rest assured, if you've been avoiding us because you lost a book back in 1976, we're not scary and you're not in trouble, we promise!"