A pair of escaped emus showed up in the parking lot of the Edgewood Veterinary Group clinic in Purleigh, England. Photo courtesy Edgewood Veterinary Group/Facebook

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Employees at a veterinary clinic in England had an unusual day when a pair of loose emus showed up in the parking lot. The EdgeWood Veterinary Group said in a Facebook post that the flightless Australian birds made an unexpected appearance outside of the clinic in Purleigh, Essex.

Nicola Watson, the clinic's manager, said employees were initially skeptical when a resident told them there were two "ostriches" in the area, but they took a look anyway, and found nothing.

The workers were shocked when the birds, identified as emus and not the related ostriches, turned up the next day in the clinic's parking lot.

Employees corralled the emus, which were taken to a local petting zoo before later being returned to their owner.