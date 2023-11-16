Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin used bolt cutters and a power saw to rescue a deer found with its antlers entangled in barbed wire around a tree.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a large buck that had been entangled in barbed wire for at least two days.

Advertisement

"As the deputies arrived, they observed the exhausted buck still trying to free himself," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The deputies used bolt cutters and an electric saw to cut the deer loose.

Body camera footage from the rescue shows the deer running off into the woods after being freed.