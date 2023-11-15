Mysterious humming noise keeping Northern Ireland city awake at night

Residents in Omagh, Northern Ireland, are complaining of a mysterious humming sound keeping them awake at night. Photo by PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay.com

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A mysterious humming sound has been keeping residents of a Northern Ireland city awake at night, and officials said they have yet to determine its source. The sound, described as a humming or buzzing noise, has been reported most frequently between 10 p.m. and midnight in Omagh, County Tyrone. Advertisement

"Due to the wide area where the sound has been reported it is difficult to pinpoint the exact source," a spokeswoman for the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council told the BBC. "Officers are currently investigating the use of specialist equipment, or procurement of a specialist company, to assist in detecting the source of the noise."

Councilor Stephen Donnelly said the noise has been disturbing residents' sleep for several weeks.

"For some people, it's something that they've gotten used to," he told RTE Radio. "For some people, they haven't heard it, but for a considerable number of people, it's something that's providing a disturbance that is giving real cause for concern."