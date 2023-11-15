Mysterious humming noise keeping Northern Ireland city awake at night

|Advertisement
"Due to the wide area where the sound has been reported it is difficult to pinpoint the exact source," a spokeswoman for the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council told the BBC. "Officers are currently investigating the use of specialist equipment, or procurement of a specialist company, to assist in detecting the source of the noise."
Councilor Stephen Donnelly said the noise has been disturbing residents' sleep for several weeks.
"For some people, it's something that they've gotten used to," he told RTE Radio. "For some people, they haven't heard it, but for a considerable number of people, it's something that's providing a disturbance that is giving real cause for concern."