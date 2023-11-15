Pūteketeke wins 'Bird of the Century' with John Oliver's backing

|Advertisement
Oliver voiced his support for the pūteketeke in the online vote during the Nov. 5 episode of his HBO series, Last Week Tonight.
"No bird on Earth is more deserving of Bird of the Century than this one," Oliver said. "They are weird puking birds with colorful mullets. What's not to love here?"
Forest and Bird said more than 350,000 votes were cast in the Bird of the Century poll, and 290,374 of those went to the pūteketeke. The previous record for most votes cast in the annual contest was 56,733 in 2021.