Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 15, 2023 / 11:25 AM

Pūteketeke wins 'Bird of the Century' with John Oliver's backing

By Ben Hooper
The pūteketeke, a bird also known as the Australasian crested grebe, was named New Zealand's Bird of the Century in an annual contest. Photo by jggrz/Pixabay.com
The pūteketeke, a bird also known as the Australasian crested grebe, was named New Zealand's Bird of the Century in an annual contest. Photo by jggrz/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The pūteketeke, also known as the Australasian crested grebe, was named New Zealand's Bird of the Century after a campaign spearheaded by comedian John Oliver.

Conservation charity Forest and Bird announced the winner Wednesday after a two-day delay caused by a flood of votes that temporarily crashed the online voting verification system.

Advertisement

Oliver voiced his support for the pūteketeke in the online vote during the Nov. 5 episode of his HBO series, Last Week Tonight.

"No bird on Earth is more deserving of Bird of the Century than this one," Oliver said. "They are weird puking birds with colorful mullets. What's not to love here?"

Forest and Bird said more than 350,000 votes were cast in the Bird of the Century poll, and 290,374 of those went to the pūteketeke. The previous record for most votes cast in the annual contest was 56,733 in 2021.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rescuers save swan stranded atop storage container outside store
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Rescuers save swan stranded atop storage container outside store
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England came to the rescue of a swam that crashed into the top of a storage container outside of a store and became stranded by the small space.
African serval captured after several weeks on the loose in Illinois
Odd News // 19 hours ago
African serval captured after several weeks on the loose in Illinois
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Illinois said an African serval cat has been successfully captured after several weeks on the loose in Macon County.
Most popular pet names include Charlie, Luna, Oliver
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Most popular pet names include Charlie, Luna, Oliver
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- An online marketplace for pet owners released its annual list of the most popular pet names, with Charlie and Luna topping the lists for male and female dogs, respectively.
Virginia man's last-minute lottery decision earns him $5M
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Virginia man's last-minute lottery decision earns him $5M
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he wasn't intending to play the lottery, but a last-minute decision led to his winning a $5 million jackpot.
15-year-old breaks his own Jenga stacking records, inspires Hallmark film
Odd News // 23 hours ago
15-year-old breaks his own Jenga stacking records, inspires Hallmark film
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A British Columbia 15-year-old broke two of his own Guinness World Records for stacking Jenga blocks -- and ended up becoming the basis for a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Possible meteor causes flash of light, loud boom in Minnesota
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Possible meteor causes flash of light, loud boom in Minnesota
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A bright light followed by a loud boom in a Minnesota city is believed to have been the result of a meteor, officials said.
Three llamas on the loose in Ontario town
Odd News // 1 day ago
Three llamas on the loose in Ontario town
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A trio of llamas are on the loose in an Ontario town, sparking a search involving a helicopter, a drone, a professional cowboy and over a dozen volunteers.
Plane returns to New York when horse gets loose on board
Odd News // 1 day ago
Plane returns to New York when horse gets loose on board
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A cargo plane that departed New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport had to turn around shortly after take-off when a horse got loose on board.
Kitten rescued from drain system under Virginia mall
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kitten rescued from drain system under Virginia mall
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the assistance of a kitten found hiding out in the storm drain system underneath an outdoor mall.
Man wins $416,322 lottery prize without realizing he had entered
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $416,322 lottery prize without realizing he had entered
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he initially ignored an email telling him he'd won a $416,322 lottery jackpot because he was unaware that he had even entered the drawing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man wins $416,322 lottery prize without realizing he had entered
Man wins $416,322 lottery prize without realizing he had entered
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Plane returns to New York when horse gets loose on board
Plane returns to New York when horse gets loose on board
Iowa man's 69,255 pencils earn Guinness World Records title
Iowa man's 69,255 pencils earn Guinness World Records title
Virginia man's last-minute lottery decision earns him $5M
Virginia man's last-minute lottery decision earns him $5M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement