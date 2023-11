Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Nigerian woman spent 11 days creating a 1,152-foot, 5-inch long handmade wig that was certified as the longest in the world.

Guinness World Records confirmed professional wigmaker Helen Williams earned the title for the world's longest handmade wig with her impressively long faux-locks.

Williams said she used 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue and 6,250 hair clips to assemble the massive mane.

"Finding the materials to make the longest wig was not an easy task," Williams told Guinness World Records. "My experience as a wigmaker helped a lot."

Williams has been a professional wigmaker for about eight years, and typically makes between 50 and 300 wigs each week.

"I have trained hundreds of students and have made thousands of wigs," she said.