Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A bright light followed by a loud boom in a Minnesota city is believed to have been the result of a meteor, officials said.

Beltrami County Emergency Management said numerous reports came in from Bemidji and the surrounding area about 6:30 p.m. Monday of a bright flash of light and a loud boom that rattled the windows and walls of homes.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office checked local power stations and transformers for any sign of an explosion, but everything seemed to be working normally.

A video provided by a resident shows what appears to be a meteor streaking through the sky.

"It is obvious there was something of significance that passed over the skies of Beltrami County, but we can only speculate it was a meteor at this time," county spokesman Christopher Muller told WCCO-TV.