Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A British Columbia 15-year-old broke two of his own Guinness World Records for stacking Jenga blocks -- and ended up becoming the basis for a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Auldin Maxwell set his first Guinness World Record in 2021, when he stacked 638 Jenga blocks on a base composed of a single block.

He broke his own record later that year, with 1,400 blocks, and managed a similar feat with giant Jenga blocks, stacking 500.

Maxwell has now broken both of his own records, stacking 1,840 Jenga blocks on a single block and 900 giant Jenga blocks on a single block.

Maxwell's skills caught the attention of cable TV network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which turned his story into the film A World Record Christmas, which premieres Thursday. The film stars Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant and Alias Dalman.

Maxwell has a cameo in the film, helping him achieve his goal of acting on screen.

"When we found out that it was actually happening, we were absolutely thrilled! It felt like an out-of-body experience for me -- it's such an incredible honor for our family," Maxwell said of the film.