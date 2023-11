A copy of "But Not the Hippopotamus" by Sandra Boynton was returned to the WingHaven Branch of the St. Charles City-County Library in Missouri 30 years past its due date. Photo courtesy of the St. Charles City-County Library/Facebook

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A children's book was returned to a library in Missouri more than 30 years past its due date. The St. Charles City-County Library said the book, But Not the Hippopotamus by Sandra Boynton, was returned recently to the WingHaven Branch. Advertisement

The book had been due back in August 1993, the library said.

"It's never too late to come back to the library, especially now that we are fine free," the library said in a Facebook post. "We were happy to see it again, but even more happy to welcome the customer back to the library."