Nov. 13 (UPI) -- An emu named Rodney escaped his home in England and was caught on doorbell camera investigating an elderly neighbor's front door.

Maureen Roberts, 81, said she was out to lunch with her daughter when she received an an alert from the doorbell camera at her home in Loose, Kent.

"My dog was at home in the front room at the time," Roberts told Sky News. "I don't know what he would've thought seeing a giant bird like that."

Roberts said her neighbor had told her there was an emu on the loose in the area, but she had thought it was a joke until she saw the video.

The video shows a group of people approach Rodney and lead him away.

"A slightly different call for SD14 & YA92 this afternoon. One emu (Rodney) from the Maidstone area safely returned to his owners," Kent Police Tactical Operations said on social media.