Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Georgia sheriff's office shared security camera footage of a deer that wandered up to a deputy's front door and rang the doorbell.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook showing the deer sniffing around the deputy's front porch in Canton.

The deer ends up ringing the doorbell with its muzzle.

"Cherokee County residents, be on the lookout for this 4-legged 'ding dong ditch' suspect captured on video at one of our deputy's homes in Canton the other day," the sheriff's office wrote.