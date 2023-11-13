Trending
Odd News
Nov. 13, 2023 / 12:37 PM

Washington woman crochets for 34 hours and 7 minutes

By Ben Hooper
Alessandra Hayden of Gig Harbor, Wash., broke a Guinness World Record by crocheting for 34 hours and 7 minutes. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Washington woman who learned to crochet when she was 8 years old practiced her hobby for 34 hours and 7 minutes to break a world record.

Alessandra Hayden of Gig Harbor broke the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon crocheting, the record-keeping organization confirmed.

"I wanted to become a record holder, but I wanted to do something that was meaningful to me, so this was the perfect combination," Hayden told GWR. "I looked at other crochet record possibilities, but this one seemed to be the perfect fit, so I just decided to go for it."

Hayden said her grandmother taught her to crochet when she was 8 years old.

"My grandma was really crafty, but she was not very mobile," she said. "So, she taught me to crochet so she could keep me busy not running around the whole time and doing something she enjoyed as well."

Hayden said her family helped out during the attempt, with her husband taking on the job of wrangling witnesses and paperwork.

"Throughout the day my daughter would feed me snacks and water or coffee and energy drinks with a straw as needed," she said.

The blanket Hayden made during her attempt was donated to her daughter's school auction, where a friend bought it for $2,000 and gave it back to Hayden as a gift.

