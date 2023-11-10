Trending
Nov. 10, 2023 / 5:04 PM

Lizards, frog taking nighttime shelter on Florida woman's window

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A Florida woman discovered a group of lizards and a frog were finding warm nighttime shelter in an unusual place -- on her window.

Jessica Schreck said she looked out a window at her Port St. Lucie home on Sunday night and discovered seven lizards and a frog sticking to the glass. She looked at another window and found six more lizards.

"My first reaction was, 'Aww, they're cute, they're cuddling in my window for warmth,'" Schreck told WFLA.

She said the lizards and frog have since been making nightly returns to her window.

"They seem to leave during the day when the sun comes up, then come back in the evening," Schreck said.

