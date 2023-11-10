Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 10, 2023 / 3:45 PM

Toy hall of fame inducts Cabbage Patch Kids, baseball cards

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The National Toy Hall of Fame in New York announced its inductees for this years are baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids, the Fisher Price Corn-Popper and Nerf.

The hall of fame, part of The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, said the Fischer-Price Corn Popper was chosen by popular vote from a special field of "Forgotten Five" toys.

Advertisement

The other three inductees were chosen from 12 finalists including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Battleship, Choose Your Own Adventure books and Ken.

Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator at the museum, said each toy inducted this year brings its own unique form of play.

"Baseball cards encourage lifelong playing and collection," he said. "Cabbage Patch Kids continue to encourage imagination and storytelling for kids. Fisher-Price Corn Popper, which is a forgotten finalist no longer, is a great activity for toddlers. Nerf toys are designed for indoor and outdoor activity, and they often find kids and grownups playing together."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Virginia woman's good karma earns her a $150,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Virginia woman's good karma earns her a $150,000 lottery prize
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman scored a $150,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just moments after obtaining some good karma by paying for another customer's groceries.
Dodo relative found 900 miles from home at Australian resort
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dodo relative found 900 miles from home at Australian resort
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Bird experts in Australia are flocking to a Queensland resort to catch a glimpse of a rare visitor: a Nicobar pigeon, the closest living relative of the extinct dodo.
Drought conditions blamed for pink pond in Hawaii
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Drought conditions blamed for pink pond in Hawaii
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A pond in Hawaii is drawing attention due to its unusual pink color, and experts said it could be the result of recent drought conditions.
Australian woman finds large python outside her front door
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Australian woman finds large python outside her front door
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler responded to the home of a Queensland home where a woman walked out her front door and discovered a large carpet python on the veranda.
Human mattress dominoes world record broken in the Philippines
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Human mattress dominoes world record broken in the Philippines
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A mattress company in the Philippines broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 2,355 people and mattresses and toppling them like dominoes.
Firefighters rescue calf sinking into slurry pit
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue calf sinking into slurry pit
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England were dispatched to conduct an unusual rescue when a calf was found sinking into a slurry pit.
Alligator makes unusual visit to Florida beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator makes unusual visit to Florida beach
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An alligator made a rare visit to a Florida beach to soak up the sun and enjoy the saltwater waves before being removed by authorities.
Scooter rider's boat-towing strategy goes viral
Odd News // 1 day ago
Scooter rider's boat-towing strategy goes viral
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager is being praised for his ingenuity after a viral video showed him using an electric scooter to tow his small boat down a sidewalk.
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
This pink baby elephant's mother stands by his side despite the raging river to help him cross.
Kentucky couple win $225,000 lottery prize during coffee pit stop
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kentucky couple win $225,000 lottery prize during coffee pit stop
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Kentucky couple who made a stop for coffee on their way home from a road trip ended up winning $225,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

20 lions chase a giraffe
20 lions chase a giraffe
Australian woman finds large python outside her front door
Australian woman finds large python outside her front door
Moose eats Halloween pumpkin off Alaska woman's porch
Moose eats Halloween pumpkin off Alaska woman's porch
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement