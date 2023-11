Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon provided a much-needed push for a deer that became stuck between the bars of a metal fence.

Lake Oswego police said officers responded to an animal rescue call this week and discovered a deer had become stuck while trying to squeeze through the bars of a metal fence.

Advertisement

A video of the rescue shows an officer arranging the deer's hand legs and giving it a shove to help it reach the other side.

The deer did not appear to be injured and ran off into the wilderness.