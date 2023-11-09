Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 2:06 PM

Pink baby elephant goes for a swim

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
An elephant helped her pink baby cross a raging river. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com
An elephant helped her pink baby cross a raging river. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

This pink baby elephant's mother stands by his side despite the raging river to help him cross.

Victoria Craddock, a guide from MalaMala in South Africa, had the best seats in the house to watch this adorable display of care from the mother elephant. She shared her story and footage with LatestSightings.com.

Advertisement

On this particular afternoon, Victoria headed down towards the Sand River in search of some elephants. When she reached the banks of the river, the scene was tranquil and beautiful. Grunts of hippos filled the air, and the sight of greenery just took them in. They sat scanning the banks for any movement, and not even a few seconds later, they spotted their first herd of elephants.

From a distance, the group could make out that it was a small breeding herd with a few young babies, and it looked as if they were going to cross the river. But then something caught her eye elephants are grey, but there was something pink with them!

She decided to investigate further and drove closer. As she approached, she realized this was also an elephant -- a pink elephant! The little elephant was clinging to its mother as she approached the water. It looked so scared, but its mother just reassured it with a few nudges every now and again.

Advertisement

The reason for the calf's pink skin is due to a condition called leucism. Want to know what that is? Check out our blog "Meet the Pink Elephant" to learn more about this special little elephant and his skin condition.

This article originally appeared at LatestSightings.com.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kentucky couple win $225,000 lottery prize during coffee pit stop
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Kentucky couple win $225,000 lottery prize during coffee pit stop
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Kentucky couple who made a stop for coffee on their way home from a road trip ended up winning $225,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Idaho man, 'Amazing Race' contestants attempt chopsticks in a beard record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Idaho man, 'Amazing Race' contestants attempt chopsticks in a beard record
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles teamed up with a duo of "Amazing Race" contestants to break a record for putting chopsticks into a beard.
Moose eats Halloween pumpkin off Alaska woman's porch
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Moose eats Halloween pumpkin off Alaska woman's porch
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Alaska woman's home security camera recorded footage of her Halloween pumpkin being stolen off her porch by a hungry suspect: a moose.
Australian surfer rides record-breaking 43.6-foot wave
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Australian surfer rides record-breaking 43.6-foot wave
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A professional surfer from Australia practiced her craft at a Hawaii beach and managed to catch a wave measuring a record-breaking 43.6 feet tall.
Great horned owl rescued from front grille of New York car
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Great horned owl rescued from front grille of New York car
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York's Long Island region came to the rescue of an owl that became trapped in the front grille of a car.
Trapped kittens rescued from Utah sewer line
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Trapped kittens rescued from Utah sewer line
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Utah came to the rescue of two kittens that wandered into a sewer line and became trapped.
20 lions chase a giraffe
Odd News // 23 hours ago
20 lions chase a giraffe
A pride of lions on a leisurely stroll spots a giraffe having a drink. They instantly turn on hunt mode and try catch the giraffe off-guard.
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A group of python hunters in Florida's Big Cypress National Preserve banded together to capture a monster 17-foot snake that tipped the scales at 198 pounds.
Airborne deer lands in bed of pickup truck during sale
Odd News // 1 day ago
Airborne deer lands in bed of pickup truck during sale
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man preparing to sell his pickup truck shared security camera footage of the moment its value was reduced by $1,000 by an airborne deer -- just as the buyer arrived.
Man buys $1 million lottery ticket one day after his wedding
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man buys $1 million lottery ticket one day after his wedding
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple had an especially memorable couple of days when they won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket bought the day after their wedding.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

20 lions chase a giraffe
20 lions chase a giraffe
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Airborne deer lands in bed of pickup truck during sale
Airborne deer lands in bed of pickup truck during sale
Man buys $1 million lottery ticket one day after his wedding
Man buys $1 million lottery ticket one day after his wedding
Bear steals Taco Bell delivery from Florida family's front porch
Bear steals Taco Bell delivery from Florida family's front porch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement