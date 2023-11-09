An elephant helped her pink baby cross a raging river. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Victoria Craddock, a guide from MalaMala in South Africa, had the best seats in the house to watch this adorable display of care from the mother elephant. She shared her story and footage with LatestSightings.com.

On this particular afternoon, Victoria headed down towards the Sand River in search of some elephants. When she reached the banks of the river, the scene was tranquil and beautiful. Grunts of hippos filled the air, and the sight of greenery just took them in. They sat scanning the banks for any movement, and not even a few seconds later, they spotted their first herd of elephants.

From a distance, the group could make out that it was a small breeding herd with a few young babies, and it looked as if they were going to cross the river. But then something caught her eye elephants are grey, but there was something pink with them!

She decided to investigate further and drove closer. As she approached, she realized this was also an elephant -- a pink elephant! The little elephant was clinging to its mother as she approached the water. It looked so scared, but its mother just reassured it with a few nudges every now and again.

The reason for the calf's pink skin is due to a condition called leucism. Want to know what that is? Check out our blog "Meet the Pink Elephant" to learn more about this special little elephant and his skin condition.

This article originally appeared at LatestSightings.com.