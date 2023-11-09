Kentucky couple win $225,000 lottery prize during coffee pit stop

Joselyn Bonilla and her husband stopped for coffee during a road trip and won $225,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Kentucky couple who made a stop for coffee on their way home from a road trip ended up winning $225,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Louisville resident Joselyn Bonilla and her husband told Kentucky Lottery officials they stopped at the Cave Run Lakemart in Morehead on their way home from visiting family in North Carolina.

The couple stopped for coffee, but they decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket while inside the store.

"We always look online to see what prizes are remaining when deciding on which one to buy," the husband told lottery officials. "This time, we only bought one ticket."

Bonilla scratched the $10 Cash Double Doubler ticket off in the car, and was initially excited to reveal a $6,000 prize.

She kept scratching the ticket and soon discovered several more $6,000 prizes, totaling $180,000. Bonilla then scratched off the bonus game on the back of the ticket, revealing an additional $45,000 in prizes.

She said the $225,000 prize was difficult to comprehend.

"I couldn't believe it," Bonilla said. "We checked it using the app, and there it was!"

The couple said they are expecting a baby soon and the prize money will allow Bonilla to stay home.

