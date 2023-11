Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York's Long Island region came to the rescue of an owl that became trapped in the front grille of a car.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League said a woman pulled over in Suffolk County when she felt her vehicle strike something.

She summoned rescuers from the Strong Island Animal Rescue League after discovering a great horned owl had smashed through the front grille of her car and was stuck inside.

Strong Island rescuers extracted the owl from the vehicle and took it to Sweetbriar Nature Center, where Janine Bendicksen wrapped the avian's wing, started it on pain medication and gave it heat for comfort.

"We know it's a long road but are hoping for a great outcome," the rescue group said in a Facebook post.