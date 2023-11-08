Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 8, 2023 / 12:23 PM

Massachusetts student's message in a bottle found in France 26 years later

By Ben Hooper
A message in a bottle written by a Massachusetts fifth grader in 1997 washed up 26 years later on a beach in France. Photo by 8249023/Pixabay.com
A message in a bottle written by a Massachusetts fifth grader in 1997 washed up 26 years later on a beach in France. Photo by 8249023/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A French man cleaning trash from a beach found a message in a bottle that had been authored by a Massachusetts fifth grader 26 years earlier.

Benjamin Lyons wrote the message as part of an assignment for science teacher Frederic J. Hemmila's class at Sandwich's Forestdale School in October 1997.

Advertisement

The messages written by the class were inserted into bottles and dropped into the ocean by a boat captain who was Hemmila's friend.

Hubert Eriau, 71, said in his reply to the school district that he typically spends his mornings fishing and cleaning up beach trash in Les Sables-d'Olonne, Vendée, France. He said he came across the message in a bottle on Aug. 11.

Carol Archambeault, a 6th grade science teacher in the district, said other messages in bottles from Hemmila's class have been found over the years, including one in Greenland.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bear steals Taco Bell delivery from Florida family's front porch
Odd News // 51 minutes ago
Bear steals Taco Bell delivery from Florida family's front porch
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Florida family ordered a Taco Bell delivery from Uber Eats and their security cameras captured the moment their food was stolen off the front porch by a hungry bear.
Man paddles pumpkin boat more than 40 miles to break record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man paddles pumpkin boat more than 40 miles to break record
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man took to the Connecticut River in a hollowed-out giant pumpkin in an attempt to break a world record for paddling.
Calf escapes agricultural show, leads police on hours-long chase
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Calf escapes agricultural show, leads police on hours-long chase
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A calf escaped from an agricultural show in Edmonton, Alberta, and led police and firefighters on an hours-long chase through multiple neighborhoods.
Javelinas repeatedly tear up the turf at Arizona golf course
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Javelinas repeatedly tear up the turf at Arizona golf course
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Officials at an Arizona golf course said costs are quickly mounting from vandalism by a pack of local troublemakers -- pig-like javalinas.
Pony found wandering loose in Ohio neighborhood
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Pony found wandering loose in Ohio neighborhood
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An Ohio animal control officer solved an unusual mystery when a lost animal turned up in town -- a small white pony.
Wolfdog reunited with owner after five days on the loose in California
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Wolfdog reunited with owner after five days on the loose in California
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Animal services personnel in California said a wolf-dog hybrid spotted roaming loose was safely reunited with its owners.
Washington man stops for iced tea, wins $500,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Washington man stops for iced tea, wins $500,000 lottery prize
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A Washington man stopped for an iced tea and won a $500,000 lottery prize at the same store where he previously won $10,000 and $1,000.
Reported UFOs over San Diego were U.S. Navy Parachute Team members
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Reported UFOs over San Diego were U.S. Navy Parachute Team members
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Mysterious lights in the sky that had some San Diego residents speculating about UFO activity turned out to be from the U.S. Navy Parachute Team "Leap Frogs."
Alligator apprehended at Lake Michigan beach in Wisconsin
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Alligator apprehended at Lake Michigan beach in Wisconsin
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Animal authorities responded to Lake Michigan in Wisconsin to apprehend an unusual beach-goer: an alligator hundreds of miles from its natural habitat.
Coyote found napping on San Francisco resident's patio couch
Odd News // 1 day ago
Coyote found napping on San Francisco resident's patio couch
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An Animal Care & Control San Francisco officer was called to a resident's home for an unusual wildlife situation: a coyote taking a nap on a patio couch.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wolfdog reunited with owner after five days on the loose in California
Wolfdog reunited with owner after five days on the loose in California
Washington man stops for iced tea, wins $500,000 lottery prize
Washington man stops for iced tea, wins $500,000 lottery prize
Javelinas repeatedly tear up the turf at Arizona golf course
Javelinas repeatedly tear up the turf at Arizona golf course
Reported UFOs over San Diego were U.S. Navy Parachute Team members
Reported UFOs over San Diego were U.S. Navy Parachute Team members
Deer crashes through lingerie store in Michigan
Deer crashes through lingerie store in Michigan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement