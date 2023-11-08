Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 8, 2023 / 1:28 PM

Airborne deer lands in bed of pickup truck during sale

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man preparing to sell his pickup truck shared security camera footage of the moment its value was reduced by $1,000 by an airborne deer -- just as the buyer arrived.

Jay Vaughan shared security camera footage from his Mays Landing home showing a buck soaring through the air and making a not-so-graceful landing in the bed of his 2007 Chevy Silverado truck.

Advertisement

The footage shows the deer scrambling away after the crash-landing, apparently uninjured.

Vaughan said the deer impact came just as another man was arriving to buy the pickup. He said he ended up knocking $1,000 off the price because the deer dented the side of the truck.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A group of python hunters in Florida's Big Cypress National Preserve banded together to capture a monster 17-foot snake that tipped the scales at 198 pounds.
Man buys $1 million lottery ticket one day after his wedding
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man buys $1 million lottery ticket one day after his wedding
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple had an especially memorable couple of days when they won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket bought the day after their wedding.
Massachusetts student's message in a bottle found in France 26 years later
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Massachusetts student's message in a bottle found in France 26 years later
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A French man cleaning trash from a beach found a message in a bottle that had been authored by a Massachusetts fifth grader 26 years earlier.
Bear steals Taco Bell delivery from Florida family's front porch
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bear steals Taco Bell delivery from Florida family's front porch
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Florida family ordered a Taco Bell delivery from Uber Eats and their security cameras captured the moment their food was stolen off the front porch by a hungry bear.
Man paddles pumpkin boat more than 40 miles to break record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man paddles pumpkin boat more than 40 miles to break record
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man took to the Connecticut River in a hollowed-out giant pumpkin in an attempt to break a world record for paddling.
Calf escapes agricultural show, leads police on hours-long chase
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Calf escapes agricultural show, leads police on hours-long chase
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A calf escaped from an agricultural show in Edmonton, Alberta, and led police and firefighters on an hours-long chase through multiple neighborhoods.
Javelinas repeatedly tear up the turf at Arizona golf course
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Javelinas repeatedly tear up the turf at Arizona golf course
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Officials at an Arizona golf course said costs are quickly mounting from vandalism by a pack of local troublemakers -- pig-like javalinas.
Pony found wandering loose in Ohio neighborhood
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Pony found wandering loose in Ohio neighborhood
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An Ohio animal control officer solved an unusual mystery when a lost animal turned up in town -- a small white pony.
Wolfdog reunited with owner after five days on the loose in California
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wolfdog reunited with owner after five days on the loose in California
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Animal services personnel in California said a wolf-dog hybrid spotted roaming loose was safely reunited with its owners.
Washington man stops for iced tea, wins $500,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Washington man stops for iced tea, wins $500,000 lottery prize
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A Washington man stopped for an iced tea and won a $500,000 lottery prize at the same store where he previously won $10,000 and $1,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wolfdog reunited with owner after five days on the loose in California
Wolfdog reunited with owner after five days on the loose in California
Washington man stops for iced tea, wins $500,000 lottery prize
Washington man stops for iced tea, wins $500,000 lottery prize
Javelinas repeatedly tear up the turf at Arizona golf course
Javelinas repeatedly tear up the turf at Arizona golf course
Reported UFOs over San Diego were U.S. Navy Parachute Team members
Reported UFOs over San Diego were U.S. Navy Parachute Team members
Deer crashes through lingerie store in Michigan
Deer crashes through lingerie store in Michigan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement