Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man preparing to sell his pickup truck shared security camera footage of the moment its value was reduced by $1,000 by an airborne deer -- just as the buyer arrived.

Jay Vaughan shared security camera footage from his Mays Landing home showing a buck soaring through the air and making a not-so-graceful landing in the bed of his 2007 Chevy Silverado truck.

The footage shows the deer scrambling away after the crash-landing, apparently uninjured.

Vaughan said the deer impact came just as another man was arriving to buy the pickup. He said he ended up knocking $1,000 off the price because the deer dented the side of the truck.