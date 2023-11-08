Trending
Odd News
Nov. 8, 2023 / 11:10 AM

Calf escapes agricultural show, leads police on hours-long chase

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A calf escaped from an agricultural show in Edmonton, Alberta, and led police and firefighters on an hours-long chase through multiple neighborhoods.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed officers responded about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when the young steer escaped from Farmfair International at the Edmonton Expo Center.

Multiple Edmonton residents captured video footage of the calf running loose through roads and yards while evading pursuing police and firefighters.

Jennifer Belbeck, a farm owner, said the calf ran in front of her vehicle.

"At first I thought it was a deer, but then I could see it's obviously a cow," she told CTV News Edmonton. "You know you're in Alberta when you're chasing a cow through downtown Edmonton."

Belbeck had some goat feed in her car that she gave to the calf's pursuers in the hopes of luring the bovine.

"I've seen it in smaller towns where cows get out before. I've seen pigs get out in downtown Moose Jaw, so it does happen," Belbeck said.

Police said the steer was safely tranquilized and captured in a resident's yard about 3 p.m. Tuesday. The calf was safely returned to its owner. No injuries were reported.

The Edmonton Expo Center confirmed the calf had escaped during set-up for Farmfair International, which begins Wednesday, but did not reveal the means of the animal's flight for freedom.

