Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Florida family ordered a Taco Bell delivery from Uber Eats and their security cameras captured the moment their food was stolen off the front porch by a hungry bear.

Laidy Guiterrez and Daniel Bula, who live in the Longwood neighborhood of Orlando, shared security camera footage of the moment a bear approached their front door and walked off with the bag of Taco Bell food that had just been dropped off by a delivery driver.

The video shows the bear return moments later for the soft drinks delivered alongside the food.

Gutierrez said bears are a common sight in her neighborhood, but the food theft was a first.

The family said they learned a valuable lesson about having food dropped off on their front porch.