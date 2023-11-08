Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Florida family ordered a Taco Bell delivery from Uber Eats and their security cameras captured the moment their food was stolen off the front porch by a hungry bear. Laidy Guiterrez and Daniel Bula, who live in the Longwood neighborhood of Orlando, shared security camera footage of the moment a bear approached their front door and walked off with the bag of Taco Bell food that had just been dropped off by a delivery driver. Advertisement The video shows the bear return moments later for the soft drinks delivered alongside the food. Gutierrez said bears are a common sight in her neighborhood, but the food theft was a first. The family said they learned a valuable lesson about having food dropped off on their front porch. Read More Man paddles pumpkin boat more than 40 miles to break record Calf escapes agricultural show, leads police on hours-long chase Javelinas repeatedly tear up the turf at Arizona golf course