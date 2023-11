Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Utah came to the rescue of two kittens that wandered into a sewer line and became trapped.

The Park City Fire District said a crew responded to a 911 call from a concerned citizen and discovered two kittens had entered a sewer line through a broken cap.

Advertisement

The crew used a camera truck to locate the kittens in the sewer line and guide them toward a manhole, where firefighters lifted them to safety.

The kittens were taken to the local animal shelter.