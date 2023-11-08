Trending
Nov. 8, 2023 / 11:27 AM

Man paddles pumpkin boat more than 40 miles to break record

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man took to the Connecticut River in a hollowed-out giant pumpkin in an attempt to break a world record for paddling.

Dave Rothstein of Florence carved his 1,024-pound pumpkin into a makeshift boat and paddled from Deerfield to Holyoke, a distance of more than 40 miles, in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest journey by pumpkin boat (paddling).

The record is currently held by Nebraska man Duane Hansen, who paddled 37.5 miles in his pumpkin boat in 2022.

Steve Kueny of Lebanon, Mo., took a 38.4-mile paddling journey in his own pumpkin boat last month, but his attempt has yet to be certified by Guinness World Records.

"Well beating the world record is a record for everyone here in the valley so I don't consider that mine," Rothstein told WWLP-TV. "This is just to raise awareness to the Connecticut River Watershed because there a lot of us that live in close proximity to it and it's an incredible resource that needs to be protected."

