Wolfdog reunited with owner after five days on the loose in California

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Animal services personnel in California said a wolf-dog hybrid spotted roaming loose was safely reunited with its owners.

The Sebastopol Police Department issued an alert Sunday on Facebook warning members of the public that the hybrid, commonly known as a wolfdog, had been spotted south of the Highway 12 bridge on the outskirts of town.

Members of the public were warned not to approach the animal.

North Bay Animal Services determined the wolfdog, named Shadow, had been on the loose since Wednesday. Shadow's owner teamed up with animal control officers Sunday and used their other dogs to try to lure in the runaway canine.

"Unfortunately, there was a huge field nearby with 280 acres of land, so we were out there until around 9 or 10 o'clock last night trying to get him to go toward the owner's other dogs," North Bay Animal Services executive director Mark Scott told SFGate. "He was too much in flight mode, and it was rainy and dark so we decided to let him stay where he was and try again this morning."

The rescuers returned the following day and were able to reunite Shadow with his owner and canine siblings.

North Bay Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post that Shadow is "back home safe and sound."