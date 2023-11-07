Trending
Odd News
Nov. 7, 2023 / 2:44 PM

Washington man stops for iced tea, wins $500,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Washington man stopped for iced tea at a store and won a $500,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Washington man stopped for an iced tea at a store and won a $500,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A Washington man stopped for an iced tea and won a $500,000 lottery prize at the same store where he previously won $10,000 and $1,000.

The Everett man, identified only as D.B., told Washington's Lottery officials he has just dropped his son off at school and decided to stop at the Evergreen Food Store for an iced tea.

While at the store, D.B. decided to buy three scratch-off lottery tickets.

He scratched the tickets off at home, discovering the first two weren't winners. The third ticket, a Six Figures game, turned out to be a $500,000 winner.

He said the first thing he did was call his mother to tell her he was going to pay off her medical debt and she could finally retire.

D.B. previously won $10,000 from a scratch-off ticket he bought from the same store about three years ago, and $1,000 from a ticket he bought at the store about six years ago.

