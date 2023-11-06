Trending
Nov. 6, 2023 / 11:33 AM

Isolated sheep rescued from foot of cliff after at least two years

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A ewe dubbed "Britain's loneliest sheep" was rescued from the foot of a Scottish cliff, where she had been stranded for at least two years.

A group of farmers who dubbed themselves The Sheep Game carried out the rescue on the remote beach at the foot of cliffs on the Cromarty Firth in Sutherland.

Cammy Wilson, a sheep shearer and organizer of the rescue, said the group of five rescuers were able to haul the sheep, dubbed Fiona, up the steep slope.

"We've come up here with some heavy equipment and we've got this sheep up an incredibly steep slope," Wilson said in a Facebook video. "She's in incredible condition. She is about a condition score of about 4.5, she is over-fat -- it was some job lifting her up that slope."

Multiple separate rescue efforts for Fiona, dubbed "Britain's loneliest sheep," had been planned since a kayaker who first spotted her two years ago returned to the same spot in October and discovered the animal was still stranded.

Fiona had originally been destined for the petting zoo at Dalscone Farm Fun in Dumfries, but the plans were delayed for one day after protests from volunteer group Animal Rising, which said it had been planning its own rescue of the sheep and had found her a new home at a sanctuary near Glasgow.

An Animal Rising spokesman said the group was happy Fiona was rescued, but was concerned a petting zoo would be too stressful an environment for the formerly isolated ewe.

Dalscone Farm Fun confirmed Fiona arrived at the facility Sunday and was settling in well.

