Odd News
Nov. 6, 2023 / 11:53 AM

Two kangaroos on the loose in Poland

By Ben Hooper
Animal rescuers in Poland said they are on the search for a loose kangaroo in the Działdowo district and have learned of a second kangaroo on the lam in southern Poland. Photo courtesy of Przytul Psisko/Facebook
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Poland said they are on the hunt for a kangaroo on the loose in the northern part of the country -- and in the process they learned about a second marsupial on the lam.

Animal protection group Przytul Psisko said the kangaroo has been on the loose since escaping from a property in the Działdowo district about two weeks ago.

A representative for the group said local residents are being asked to keep their porch lights on at night in the hopes of luring the kangaroo into a confined area.

The group said it learned of the loose kangaroo shortly after the capture of another kangaroo about 18 miles away.

The representative said that while searching for the currently on-the-loose roo, group members received a call about another kangaroo on the loose in southern Poland.

The group emphasized that kangaroos are wild animals and are not appropriate pets for most homeowners.

