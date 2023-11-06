|Advertisement
A representative for the group said local residents are being asked to keep their porch lights on at night in the hopes of luring the kangaroo into a confined area.
The group said it learned of the loose kangaroo shortly after the capture of another kangaroo about 18 miles away.
The representative said that while searching for the currently on-the-loose roo, group members received a call about another kangaroo on the loose in southern Poland.
The group emphasized that kangaroos are wild animals and are not appropriate pets for most homeowners.