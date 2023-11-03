Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 3, 2023 / 2:36 PM

Itchy left hand leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Brian Hicks of Stovall, N.C., said an itchy hand led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Brian Hicks of Stovall, N.C., said an itchy hand led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said an itchy left hand led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Brian Hicks of Stovall told North Carolina Education Lottery officials his left hand was itching, so he decided to visit Rose Mart on North Garnett Street in Henderson to buy a lottery ticket.

Advertisement

"My left hand started itching so bad the closer I got to that store so I just said, 'Let me try something here,'" Hicks recalled. "It was like telling me to stop."

Hicks selected a $20 Big Cash Payout ticket and scratched it off in his truck, revealing the $100,000 prize. He said the amount left him shocked.

"I went into a trance or something," he laughed.

Hicks said his father was the first person he called.

"I told him, 'Hold on to your hat. I just won $100,000,'" he said.

Hicks said he plans to start looking for a new house to buy with his winnings.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cow rescued from water tunnel under Connecticut highway
Odd News // 38 minutes ago
Cow rescued from water tunnel under Connecticut highway
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old cow that escaped from a Connecticut pasture was found two months later when she became trapped in a water tunnel under a highway.
Man solves Rubik's cube in 9.29 seconds while underwater
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man solves Rubik's cube in 9.29 seconds while underwater
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- An expert Rubik's cube solver from Singapore added another world record to his name by solving a puzzle in 9.29 seconds while underwater.
Escaped pigs wreaking havoc on Connecticut neighbors' lawns
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped pigs wreaking havoc on Connecticut neighbors' lawns
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Residents of a Connecticut town said a drove of pigs that escaped from a nearby farm have been destroying their lawns and gardens for weeks.
Deer crashes through Virginia seafood restaurant
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Deer crashes through Virginia seafood restaurant
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Workers and customers at a Virginia restaurant where in for a shock when a deer crashed in through a glass door and ran through the dining room and kitchen.
Opossum runs out onto field during Texas Tech football game
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Opossum runs out onto field during Texas Tech football game
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- An opossum ran out onto the football field during the first quarter of Texas Tech's face-off against Texas Christian University.
Florida family's home frequented by destructive bears
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Florida family's home frequented by destructive bears
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said her family's home has been plagued by ever-increasing bear visits, with the encounters now happening about once every two days.
Lineman helps rescue kittens from high voltage area in Connecticut
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Lineman helps rescue kittens from high voltage area in Connecticut
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Connecticut utility worker doing maintenance in a high-voltage area ended up rescuing a quartet of kittens in danger of electrocution.
Uber driver buys $110,000 lottery ticket while filling up his tank
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Uber driver buys $110,000 lottery ticket while filling up his tank
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Washington Uber driver stopped to gas up his car before his shift and bought a lottery ticket that earned him a $110,000 prize.
Georgia man's 186-pound sweet potato harvest might be a world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Georgia man's 186-pound sweet potato harvest might be a world record
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Georgia man is attempting to get a Guinness World Records title after harvesting 186 pounds of sweet potatoes from a single plant.
Florida man cited for 'Booty Patrol' truck's resemblance to a Border Patrol vehicle
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida man cited for 'Booty Patrol' truck's resemblance to a Border Patrol vehicle
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida driver was issued a citation when sheriff's deputies determined his truck labeled "Booty Patrol" too closely resembled a Border Patrol vehicle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Uber driver buys $110,000 lottery ticket while filling up his tank
Uber driver buys $110,000 lottery ticket while filling up his tank
Ontario man's 8-foot zucchini might be the longest in world
Ontario man's 8-foot zucchini might be the longest in world
Virginia woman wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks from same game
Virginia woman wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks from same game
Florida man cited for 'Booty Patrol' truck's resemblance to a Border Patrol vehicle
Florida man cited for 'Booty Patrol' truck's resemblance to a Border Patrol vehicle
Sheep living with a mob of kangaroos rescued and sheared after five years
Sheep living with a mob of kangaroos rescued and sheared after five years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement