Itchy left hand leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize

"My left hand started itching so bad the closer I got to that store so I just said, 'Let me try something here,'" Hicks recalled. "It was like telling me to stop."
Hicks selected a $20 Big Cash Payout ticket and scratched it off in his truck, revealing the $100,000 prize. He said the amount left him shocked.
"I went into a trance or something," he laughed.
Hicks said his father was the first person he called.
"I told him, 'Hold on to your hat. I just won $100,000,'" he said.
Hicks said he plans to start looking for a new house to buy with his winnings.