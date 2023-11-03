Itchy left hand leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize

Brian Hicks of Stovall, N.C., said an itchy hand led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said an itchy left hand led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Brian Hicks of Stovall told North Carolina Education Lottery officials his left hand was itching, so he decided to visit Rose Mart on North Garnett Street in Henderson to buy a lottery ticket.

"My left hand started itching so bad the closer I got to that store so I just said, 'Let me try something here,'" Hicks recalled. "It was like telling me to stop."

Hicks selected a $20 Big Cash Payout ticket and scratched it off in his truck, revealing the $100,000 prize. He said the amount left him shocked.

"I went into a trance or something," he laughed.

Hicks said his father was the first person he called.

"I told him, 'Hold on to your hat. I just won $100,000,'" he said.

Hicks said he plans to start looking for a new house to buy with his winnings.