U.S. 321 was closed in both directions in Caldwell County, N.C., when a truck overturned and spilled logs across all lanes of traffic. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay.com

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- All lanes of a North Carolina highway were closed when an 18-wheeler overturned and spilled its load of logs into the roadway. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said all lanes of U.S. 321 were blocked Friday in Caldwell County after the truck spilled logs into the road about 10:34 a.m.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said no one was injured in the incident.

The crash happened when the truck's brakes failed and the driver was unable to slow the vehicle.

Traffic was stopped in both directions while crews worked to clear the logs and spilled diesel fuel out of the roadway.