Odd News
Nov. 3, 2023

Cow rescued from water tunnel under Connecticut highway

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old cow that escaped from a Connecticut pasture was found two months later when she became trapped in a water tunnel under a highway.

The Haddam Volunteer Fire Company said the cow, named Blossom, was spotted in the tunnel under Route 9, near the Middletown-Higganum town line, by the daughter of a Haddam Volunteer Fire life member.

Multiple agencies responded to attempt a rescue, but initial attempts had to be called off due to the fast-moving cold water and steep terrain.

A Tufts Veterinary team joined in the rescue efforts the following day and tranquilized Blossom so she could be brought to safety by firefighters and members of the Durham Animal Rescue Response team.

Blossom was taken to a state-owned barn in Niantic and the state Department of Agriculture is working with a farm in Killingworth for permanent placement, the fire company said.

