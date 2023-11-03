Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A blind dog was rescued from the freezing waters of a New York pond by a pair of city police officers.

The New York Police Department said Officers Branden Williams and Marc Esposito responded to a 911 call about a dog in danger of drowning in the pond in Queens' Baisley Pond Park.

The officers arrived to find the senior border collie, named Sparky, was stuck among some reeds.

Body camera footage from the rescue shows the officers wading out into the water to carry Sparky to safety.

"Both officers entered the pond and were able to remove the dog from the pond who was later removed to a local veterinarian where he was later reunited with his owner," an NYPD spokesperson told Newsweek.