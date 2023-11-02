Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A bear went trick-or-treating in a Florida neighborhood and helped itself to a mouthful of candy from an unattended bowl.

Pari Limbachia said she was out trick-or-treating with her kids in a Lake Mary neighborhood when they spotted a bear nearby.

Advertisement

Limbachia captured video as the bear helped itself to some candy from an unattended jack-o'-lantern bowl outside a home's front door.

"With the wrapper?" an incredulous child can be heard saying in the video as the bear enjoys its treats.

"I do that sometimes," another child says, "I eat the Starburst with the wrapper."

The family drove away in a golf cart when the bear got too close, and the bruin wandered off in the opposite direction.