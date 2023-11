Police in Abbotsford, British Columbia, rounded up four escaped goats and returned them to their owner. Photo courtesy of the Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A quartet of escaped goats went for a walk in a British Columbia town before being apprehended by police and reunited with their owner. The Abbotsford Police Department said multiple calls came in reporting four goats wandering along South Fraser Way. Advertisement

Police spokesman Constable Art Stele said the responding officers had goat-wrangling experience.

"Members quickly located the goats, who made their way toward the roundabout by Mount Lehman and South Fraser Way, casually eating some grass and shrubbery," Stele told CTV News.

The department said in a Facebook post that the goats were "arrested for breaching their fence line."

The goats were turned over to animal control and were later returned to their owner.