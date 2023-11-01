Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Land Management announced a Townsend's big-eared bat named William ShakespEAR is the winner of this year's national Bat Beauty Contest.

William ShakespEAR was photographed by BLM wildlife technician Emma Busk in Butte Falls, Ore., and the photo was chosen as the winner from a field of pictures depicting bats of various species from around the country.

Advertisement

Last year's winner, a canyon bat named Barbara, also hailed from Oregon, making the state a two-time champion.

The annual beauty contest, which is judged by social media users, coincides with International Bat Week, which aims to raise awareness about bat conservation.