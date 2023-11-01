Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 11:15 AM

Oregon bat William ShakespEAR wins nationwide beauty contest

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Land Management announced a Townsend's big-eared bat named William ShakespEAR is the winner of this year's national Bat Beauty Contest.

William ShakespEAR was photographed by BLM wildlife technician Emma Busk in Butte Falls, Ore., and the photo was chosen as the winner from a field of pictures depicting bats of various species from around the country.

Advertisement

Last year's winner, a canyon bat named Barbara, also hailed from Oregon, making the state a two-time champion.

The annual beauty contest, which is judged by social media users, coincides with International Bat Week, which aims to raise awareness about bat conservation.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stray peacock captured after flying onto Colorado rooftops
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Stray peacock captured after flying onto Colorado rooftops
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado are trying to identify the owner of a peacock seen wandering a neighborhood and hanging out on rooftops.
Alligator relocated after visit to Florida beach
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Alligator relocated after visit to Florida beach
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Swimmers at a Florida beach were left scrambling to shore when a large alligator put in an unexpected appearance in the salt water.
Chinese company cooks up world record serving of smelly noodles
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Chinese company cooks up world record serving of smelly noodles
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Chinese food company broke the Guinness World Record for the largest cup of instant rice noodles by cooking up 112 pounds of instant luosifen.
Virginia woman wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks from same game
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Virginia woman wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks from same game
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman scored a $912,936 jackpot from an online lottery game just one week after winning $50,000 from the same game.
Sheep living with a mob of kangaroos rescued and sheared after five years
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Sheep living with a mob of kangaroos rescued and sheared after five years
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A sheep that wandered away from its home five years ago was rescued from a Victoria, Australia, reservoir area by a team of volunteers -- and received a long-overdue shearing.
Iranian man stacks four watermelons to break world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Iranian man stacks four watermelons to break world record
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A civil engineering professor from Iran put his skills to the test by stacking four watermelons vertically and earning a Guinness World Record for his efforts.
Moose visits Massachusetts elementary school during morning drop-off
Odd News // 1 day ago
Moose visits Massachusetts elementary school during morning drop-off
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The morning drop-off at a Massachusetts elementary school took an unusual turn when a moose showed up and wandered through the line of cars.
Reported house fire was an 'amazing' Halloween display
Odd News // 1 day ago
Reported house fire was an 'amazing' Halloween display
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York responded to a report of a house on fire and arrived to find the purported flames were actually an "amazing Halloween decoration."
Five spooky unsolved Odd News mysteries for Halloween
Odd News // 1 day ago
Five spooky unsolved Odd News mysteries for Halloween
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Halloween is a celebration of the strange and unexplained, but the Odd News headlines prove that spooky doesn't always mean ghosts and ghouls -- sometimes it can be a very real mystery.
Raccoon rescued from hole at bottom of Michigan dumpster
Odd News // 1 day ago
Raccoon rescued from hole at bottom of Michigan dumpster
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan conducted an unusual animal rescue when a raccoon became stuck in a rusty hole at the bottom of a dumpster.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

About 1,000 sheep paraded through Utah city's Main Street
About 1,000 sheep paraded through Utah city's Main Street
Virginia woman wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks from same game
Virginia woman wins two big lottery prizes in two weeks from same game
Sheep living with a mob of kangaroos rescued and sheared after five years
Sheep living with a mob of kangaroos rescued and sheared after five years
Iranian man stacks four watermelons to break world record
Iranian man stacks four watermelons to break world record
Second mysterious yellow line appears in middle of Florida road
Second mysterious yellow line appears in middle of Florida road
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement