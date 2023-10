Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado are trying to identify the owner of a peacock seen wandering a neighborhood and hanging out on rooftops.

The Lakewood Police Department said animal control officers responded to the Copper Oaks neighborhood on a report of a loose peacock that had been seen flying up to the roofs of homes.

"Can you help identify this colorful suspect?" police said in a Facebook post. "Over the weekend, we received calls of a suspect strutting about a neighborhood and even hanging out on a roof!"

The peacock was taken to the city's animal shelter while police attempt to find the bird's owner.