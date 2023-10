Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The morning drop-off at a Massachusetts elementary school took an unusual turn when a moose showed up and wandered through the line of cars.

The Rutland Police Department said the massive moose visited Naquag Elementary School during the morning drop-off Monday and investigated the line of cars.

Principal Kristina Pelczarski said parents kept children at a safe distance while the moose wandered through the drop-off area, before making its way to the front of the building and crossing the street.

Pelczarski said the moose was calm and non-aggressive during its visit.

Police said they monitored the moose until it left the area.