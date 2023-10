Jennifer Minton won a $912,936 jackpot from a Virginia Lottery online game just one week after winning $50,000 from the same game. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman scored a $912,936 jackpot from an online lottery game just one week after winning $50,000 from the same game. Jennifer Minton told Virginia Lottery officials she was using her phone to play the Safari Quest online game while sitting beside a campfire when she noticed the jackpot had reset. Advertisement

"Dang, somebody just hit. They are so lucky," Minton recalled thinking.

Minton realized moments later that she was the lucky winner of the $912,936 jackpot.

"I'm in shock," the winner said. "I'm in disbelief!"

Minton said her shock was compounded by the fact that she had won $50,000 playing the same game just one week earlier.