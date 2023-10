Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Swimmers at a Florida beach were left scrambling to shore when a large alligator put in an unexpected appearance in the salt water.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel were summoned to the shoreline in Hillsboro Beach when visitors reported an alligator swimming in the shallow water.

American alligators spend most of their time in freshwater environments, but can tolerate salt water for a short time, experts said.

The FWC team wrangled the animal and loaded it onto the back of a vehicle.

The alligator was relocated to the Everglades, officials said.