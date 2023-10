Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York responded to a report of a house on fire and arrived to find the purported flames were actually an "amazing Halloween decoration."

Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230 said crews responded to a Glens Falls home "for a report of a confirmed structure fire."

"To our surprise this was an amazing Halloween decoration," firefighters wrote in posting video of the effect to Facebook.

The department said no action was taken against the homeowner.