Oct. 19, 2023 / 1:24 PM

Nearly 11-foot crocodile visits police station

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Police in South Africa had to call for backup when they found their station under siege by an unusual trespasser -- a nearly 11-foot crocodile.

IPSS Search & Rescue, a nonprofit, said it received a call for help Wednesday night from the South African Police Service station in Mandini, Kwazulu Natal, after officers found a large crocodile lurking behind their station.

"IPSS Search and Rescue is used to receiving strange calls, but last night has to be one of the best," the rescue service said in a Facebook post.

"Being a unique situation, the decision was made to call for assistance from a local, Ashton Musgrave, who has experience in safely capturing crocodiles," the post said.

Musgrave and the IPSS team were able to safely capture the croc and load it into the back of a vehicle.

The 10.8-foot crocodile was relocated to a wilderness area in the Hluhluwe region.

